Raj HC takes suo motu cognisance of summer-related health issues, orders relief measures for needy

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of issues related to heat stroke and other seasonal diseases, and issued directives to the state government to make relief arrangements for the needy people.

The single bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand issued an interim order in the matter that was taken up suo motu by the judge, who directed the authorities to ensure the availability of — drinking water, ORS powder, raw mango drink and due arrangement of shade for protection from bright sun shine — at traffic signal points.

Advertisement

Justice Dhand also ordered for availability of proper facilities for treatment and medicines for patients of heat stroke and other seasonal diseases.

Advertisement

The Court urged for the provision of a break for rest between 12 PM and 3 PM for workers and labourers who work in the open under the sun.

Justice Dhand also directed the government to form a coordination committee comprising officials from all departments to monitor due preparedness in the hospitals and at the workplaces of labourers.

The bench wanted to know about the state’s action plan in this connection and asked- “Why the Rajasthan Prevention of Casualties in the Sun Stroke and Coldwave Bill – 2015, could not be enforced.”