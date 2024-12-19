Rajasthan BJP rejects Congress’ charge of failure against Bhajan Lal Govt

Dismissing the Opposition’s accusations about the Bhajan Lal Sharma led BJP government in Rajasthan, the ruling party on Thursday shot back: “Sharma and his team under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi put performance par-excellence in the first year of their rule”.

However, Congress in the state is not ready to come to terms to accept (digest) the phenomenal accomplishments attained by our government, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa and former LoP, Rajasthan state assembly, Rajendra Singh Rathore said.

“The grand old party’s leadership is frustrated over the success of the BJP’s incumbent government and hence is raking up (negative) narrative against us, however, these attempts are impact less,” they said.

The results of recent by-elections on seven Rajasthan assembly seats have shown that people have demolished the fake narrative being raked up by the Opposition party.

Rathore accepted the challenge of Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara for open public debate on issues of development and the Sharma led government achievements.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Bairwa and Rathore said the Chief Minister started target chasing from the day one and the entire government worked hard to achieve success in every sphere and for all sections and strata, right from the state capital to towns, villages and down to the remotest Hamlet/settlement.

The government has brought welfare and elevation in life of backward, Dalit or otherwise weaker sections, provided employment to the unemployed ones and paved the way for rapid transformation of the state to ensure huge investments. Several schemes and programmes launched by the government are making a big impact in life of common man and weaker and down trodden strata.

Investors and entrepreneurs from 32 countries participated in the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit that enabled us to ink MoUs for investment of Rs 35 lakh crore, they reminded.

The government has a target of making the state’s economy USD 300 billion by next four years, Rathore has said.

In the previous government jobs were sold out under the incumbent BJP regime youths are being recruited in government jobs in a duly transparent manner.

About Dotasara’s comments over CM’s political clout, his support base and is rapport with certain members of council of ministers, Rathore said, the PCC chief perhaps forgot the internal dissidence and factionalism that was rampant in the previous Congress led Ministry that presented ugly scenes of resort political during that regime.

Rathore also took pot shots at Congress state chief Dotasara for paper leak and other so called scams during his previous tenure as the education minister of the state.