Raj govt defers elections in 6,759 gram panchayats

In an attempt to synchronise elections for enforcing the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, the Rajasthan government has decided to defer polls in 6,759 gram panchayats that were due to be held by the end of January.

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj Department on Thursday, the elections in these rural local bodies are being deferred due to inevitable reasons.

It has also been decided that on expiry of the term of a gram panchayat, the outgoing sarpanch would be appointed as its administrator.

An administrative committee will also be constituted to advise the administrator on ensuring the due discharge of mandatory functions of the panchayat for achieving the targets of development in the village and promoting the welfare of its denizens. The outgoing deputy sarpanch and ward panchs will also be inducted into the committee.

These appointments would be made by the collectors of the respective districts on the expiry of the term of the panchayat.

The administrator will take all decisions after due discussions at the committee’s meetings regarding the subjects/issues under consideration.

The bank accounts of the gram panchayat will be operated jointly by the administrator and the village development officer (VDO). Other financial and accounts-related powers will also be exercised jointly by the VDO and the administrator.

The term of several gram panchayats expired on Friday. By the end of this month, the term of altogether 6,759 gram panchayats is due to expire.

This mode of functioning in the rural local bodies is being adopted for the first time in Rajasthan. This model is already in practice in Madhya Pradesh and some other BJP-ruled states.