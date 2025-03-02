UP govt to set up digital libraries at Gram Panchayat level

In a significant step toward modernising education in remote areas, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up digital libraries at the gram panchayat level across the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a high-level meeting, here recently had directed officials to implement the first phase of this initiative by establishing digital libraries in 22,700 gram panchayats.

The initiative aims to provide children in rural areas with access to advanced educational resources, ensuring they keep pace with the digital era.

In the meeting, the CM highlighted the need to connect rural students with digital education and provide them with high-quality learning materials. He stated that as education continues to evolve, it is crucial to make e-books, digital content, and other study resources easily accessible to children in villages. Digital libraries at the gram panchayat level will play a key role in this effort.

The CM said that each digital library will offer books, quizzes, videos, audio lectures, and other educational resources to make learning more engaging. The responsibility for managing these libraries will be given to the gram panchayats, with Gram Pradhan and Secretaries overseeing their operations. Assistant officials will be appointed to ensure smooth functioning and maintenance.

The UP government will invest Rs 4 lakh per digital library, with Rs 2 lakh for purchasing digital equipment such as computers, printers, and internet facilities, and another Rs 2 lakh for buying digital and hard-copy books. The libraries will provide not only textbooks but also e-books and advanced study materials on various subjects. Additionally, students will have access to modern audio-visual tools and internet connectivity for online learning and research.

A well-structured management system will be in place to help students easily access their preferred study materials. The government believes this initiative will enhance education quality in rural areas and boost digital literacy among students. This project is a crucial step toward the ‘developed India 2047’ vision, which prioritises digital education.