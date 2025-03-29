Gehlot criticises downgrading of 12 municipalities to gram panchayats

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticised the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government for putting the state on a retrograde path of development.

In a post on X, the senior Congress leader stated on Saturday, “The state government has downgraded 12 municipalities created by the previous Congress-led government in the tribal sub-plan areas to gram panchayats.”

This symbolises a reverse push to development, and it seems to be the first case of this nature in the country, the former CM said.

He observed that this step is contrary to the Modi-and-Shah-led BJP’s approach, which saw the creation of nine new municipal corporations in Gujarat merely a couple of months ago.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, however, dismissed the criticism by Congress leaders regarding the ongoing process of delimitation in the urban civic bodies and Panchayati Raj institutes.

Rathore said, “The Congress should look back and recall the exercise carried out in these bodies during their previous regime, which was full of anomalies, flaws, and irregularities.