In view of the recent drone attack at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, the District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg, on Thursday banned the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the district and also declared the Raj Bhavan and the civil secretariat “no-fly zones”.

He has strictly prohibited the flying of drones and UAVs over and above the Raj Bhavan and civil secretariat with immediate effect.

As per an order, there shall also be a complete prohibition on flying of Drones and UAVs over all areas in the Jammu district as and when the Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to visit in connection with the holding of events.

The DC has ordered that the senior superintendent of Police, Jammu, shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit.

The move, as per the order, has come “In view of the security threat posed due to recent trends of carrying out drone attacks by anti-national elements.”

The flying of drones and UAVs has already been banned in Srinagar.