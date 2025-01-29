Raised water contamination issue in public interest: Kejriwal to ECI

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, submitted his reply to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the complaints over his charge against the Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna water to blame the AAP government in Delhi in case of any harm to people.

In his reply, Kejriwal said he only highlighted the severity of the toxic river water received from Haryana in the public interest.

In his response to the ECI, Kejriwal claimed that the river water was contaminated with several harmful elements posing grave health risks to the people of the national capital.

By doing so, he denied committing violation of any law or code of conduct. “I beseech and most humbly request the Election Commission to intervene on the major issue of availability of safe water and pass appropriate directions to the State of Haryana so that safe water is made available to the citizens of Delhi,” he added.

He highlighted that his poisoned-Yamuna water remark was in the context of a public health crisis arising from the contamination of drinking water in the national capital, which, he said, is a crucial matter.

The ECI, on Tuesday, issued a notice to the former chief minister on the complaints filed by the BJP and Congress over his remarks on “poisoning” of Delhi water.

The poll panel had asked Kejriwal to furnish his response by 8 pm on January 29 (Wednesday).

In its notice to the AAP convenor, the ECI said it received complaints against him from the BJP and Congress for making allegations of poisoning of river Yamuna in Delhi.

The Commission said it also perused the report of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) but found no mention of poisoning the Yamuna water.