Railways to offer Special ‘Vrat Thali’ for fasting passengers during Navratri

This time on Navratri, passengers will get special ‘Vrat Thali’ on the train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informed on Thursday.

Talking to the Statesman, Anand Kumar Jha, Public Relations Officer, IRCTC, said the IRCTC has now decided to provide pure, ‘sattvic’ food for the passengers who are travelling in the train while having a fast during the auspicious occasion of Navratri starting from 2nd April 2022.

The meals will be without onion and garlic and only ‘sendha’ or rock salt would be used in the preparation, he said.

The rates will start from Rs 99 onwards. Around 400 Railway Stations, would be serving the special thali he said.

Jha further said that one has to login to www.irctctourism.com to book tours and pilgrimages of Indian Railways and can also book at www.ecatering.irctc.com, to order food during train travel, also IRCTC has launched a special app to provide this facility.

Orders can be booked on the “Food on Track” App and also by calling on 1323, he added.