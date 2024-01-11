Logo

# Bengal

IRCTC base kitchen attacked at Asansol

Some unidentified men attacked the IRCTC base kitchen in Asansol, looted materials and beat the staff, seriously injuring an employee. He suffered a serious head injury.

SNS | Asansol | January 11, 2024 8:30 am

representational image (iStock photo)

Asansol North Police rushed to the site and a written complaint has been lodged.Asansol North Police has started a probe, while nobody has been arrested in this connection.

Rahul Kumar Shaw has been admitted at Asansol District Hospital. “Around 10-15 people have entered the base kitchen in Sufia More in Asansol and beat up the staff and looted the materials,” he added. He is a resident of Railpar Tarimahalla. The base kitchen of IRCTC in Asansol supplies freshly-cooked food in different trains under the Asansol division of Eastern Railway. The injured staff member is a member of the cooking unit of the private contractor operated base kitchen.

