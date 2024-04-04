Special train for Ramlala Darshan

IRCTC Kolkata is thrilled to announce the first run of the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for the fiscal year 2024-25, “Uttar Bharat with Ramlala Darshan ex-New Jalpaiguri”.

This initiative aims to cater to the travel enthusiasts residing in the eastern part of India, offering them a deep spiritual journey featuring revered destinations such as Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and Mata Vaishno Devi, promising experiences that will be cherished for years. The special tourist train will encompass a comprehensive itinerary covering Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya. Commencing from New Jalpaiguri, the pilgrimage will unfold over 8 nights and 9 days, ensuring ample time for spiritual immersion and exploration. Passenger boarding and deboarding facilities have been strategically arranged at the following stations: New Jalpaiguri, Maida Town, Rampurhat, Dumka, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Kiul, and Patna.

The package offers a comfortable train journey in sleeper class, with accommodation and facilities for washing and changing provided in Non-AC budget hotels. Transfers and sightseeing throughout the pilgrimage will be facilitated by non-AC buses, ensuring a seamless travel experience. All amenities are provided at an affordable cost of 17,900 per person. Indian Railways is extending approximately a 33 per cent concession as part of the promotion of rail tourism, under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme, and the cost mentioned includes this concession.

