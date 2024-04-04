Special train for Ramlala Darshan

Private bus owners unhappy with 75 pc advance payout by EC
IRCTC Kolkata is thrilled to announce the first run of the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for the fiscal year 2024-25, “Uttar Bharat with Ramlala Darshan ex-New Jalpaiguri”.
This initiative aims to cater to the travel enthusiasts residing in the eastern part of India, offering them a deep spiritual journey featuring revered destinations such as Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and Mata Vaishno Devi, promising experiences that will be cherished for years. The special tourist train will encompass a comprehensive itinerary covering Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya. Commencing from New Jalpaiguri, the pilgrimage will unfold over 8 nights and 9 days, ensuring ample time for spiritual immersion and exploration. Passenger boarding and deboarding facilities have been strategically arranged at the following stations: New Jalpaiguri, Maida Town, Rampurhat, Dumka, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Kiul, and Patna.
The package offers a comfortable train journey in sleeper class, with accommodation and facilities for washing and changing provided in Non-AC budget hotels. Transfers and sightseeing throughout the pilgrimage will be facilitated by non-AC buses, ensuring a seamless travel experience. All amenities are provided at an affordable cost of 17,900 per person. Indian Railways is extending approximately a 33 per cent concession as part of the promotion of rail tourism, under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme, and the cost mentioned includes this concession.
