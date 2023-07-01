Rahul, Priyanka condole death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra bus accident

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condoled the death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra road accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the bus accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana is saddening. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members in this difficult time. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of passengers and said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of many passengers in the horrific bus accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana. May God give peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal expressed grief on the bus accident and said, “Disturbed to hear about the tragic bus accident near Buldhana, Maharashtra taking over 25 lives. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy, and I wish for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

The remarks of the Congress leaders came after at least 25 passengers were charred to death and eight others injured after a bus burst into flames following a major accident on the Nagpur-Mumbai super-expressway in Buldhana on Saturday. The private luxury bus, belonging to Vidarbha Travels, was en route from Nagpur to Pune and the tragedy occurred near the Sindhkhedraja area at around 1.25 a.m. There were 33 people on board, including two drivers and a cleaner. The eight injured persons have been admitted to the Buldhana civil hospital for treatment.