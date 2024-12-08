Rahul in Jaipur: attends Congress leadership camp

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attended the leadership training camp being held by the Congress at Samode near here.

Gandhi arrived at the Sanganer International Airport here this morning. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party state president Govind Singh Dotasara and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tikaram Julie were present at the airport to receive the LoP.

After a brief halt, Gandhi proceeded to the camp site at the Khedapati Balaji Ashram Samod.

He attended the camp until 1600 hrs and exchanged views and experiences with participants.

The Congress leader also joined a judo coaching session which was in progress at the camp.

Later, Gandhi flew back to New Delhi around 1700hrs.

The camp have been in progress for the past one week and is being attended by 60 party participants from 17 states, including Rajasthan.

Former CM Gehlot talked to media persons at the airport. He said the party used to organise such training camps frequently to provide orientation to the new generation about Mahatma Gandhi, the history of the freedom movement, and the Congress’ ideology, principles, and programmes.

These camps aim at equipping the coming generations to do politics based on ideology and not that based on vested personal interests, Gehlot said.