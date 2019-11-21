The Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter on Thursday to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a school girl bitten by a snake inside her classroom in a school in Sulthan Bathery.

In his letter, Gandhi said that the school’s crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention from the state government.

“One of the oldest high schools in Sulthan Bathery, Sarvajana Higher Secondary School’s crumbling infrastructure requires the urgent attention of the state government. The absence of a conducive learning environment demoralizes students and parents alike,” he said in the letter.

On Wednesday, Shehala Sherin, a 10-year-old class 5th student was bitten to death by a snake in northern Kerala’s Wayanad district. As per the reports, the snake was hiding inside a burrow of the classroom wall before it bit the girl.

As per the students in the class, the teacher said initially that the injury is caused due to nail, stone or other similar objects.

“After an hour, we saw her feet turn into blue. It was only after her father reached the school and took her to the hospital,” a student told local news channel.

Taking action on the lapse, a teacher was suspended by the authority.