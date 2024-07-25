Rahul Gandhi to appear before court in defamation case tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will appear in an MP/MLA court on Friday in connection with a defamation notice.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in 2018 for his objectionable remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the then Karnataka Assembly elections.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi in December 2023 and thereafter the Congress leader surrendered in the court on February 20, 2024. After this, the special court granted him bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Dinesh Kumar Singh said Rahul Gandhi will reach Lucknow airport at 9:00 am on Friday and from there he will reach Sultanpur by road. He is slated to return back to New Delhi after the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of enthusiasm among Congressmen on the proposed visit of Rahul Gandhi.

Congressmen of the district have started preparations to welcome him. Party workers of Amethi, Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Lucknow districts were expected to welcome their leader at different places between Lucknow and Sultanpur.