Rahul urges govt to improve working conditions of Anganwadi workers, helpers

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi over the “challenges” being faced by the Anganwadi workers and helpers, and urged her to lay out a path to improve their working conditions and social security.

In his letter addressed to the minister, he mentioned his meeting with a delegation from All India Anganwadi Workers Committee to discuss the challenges they face.

Gandhi said that Anganwadi workers and helpers are the backbone of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program, tirelessly serving women and children by combating hunger and malnutrition, as well as providing pre-primary education.

Recalling the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, “During the Covid-19 crisis, they served as frontline workers at great personal risk, going above and beyond their duties. Despite their hard work to develop the nation, Anganwadi workers and helpers unfortunately continue to struggle with inadequate pay, working conditions, and a lack of social security.”

Claiming that one of the most urgent issues raised by the delegation is the non-payment of gratuity, he said, “Nearly three years have passed since the Supreme Court recognised Anganwadi workers and helpers as formal workers, entitling them to gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Yet the Government of India has taken no steps to implement this judgment. I am sure you will agree that workers who serve with commitment for decades should get adequate retirement benefits.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the dedication and contribution of Anganwadi workers and helpers deserve both recognition and respect, and their grievances must be heard and redressed.

“Therefore, I request you to take three steps: firstly, significantly increase the central component of their honorariums, secondly, provide retiring workers and helpers with gratuity, and thirdly, lay out a path to progressively improve their working conditions and social security,” he said.

Gandhi said these steps will not only comply with the Supreme Court, and ensure their earnings match their contributions, but also show the nation’s gratitude to the hard-working Anganwadi workers and helpers.