Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes scooty ride with a college student in Jaipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday distributed two-wheelers to meritorious girl students at Maharani College in Jaipur. After the event, the Congress leader rode pillion on a girl’s scooter to roam around streets of the Pink City for a while.

“Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they’ll lead our country to a brighter future,” the Congress leader said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A small video shared by the Congress party, Rahul is seen sitting behind the girl as several other students take photos and selfies. The Congress described him as a “Jan Nayak (people’s hero)” in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Gandhi was on his way to a rally venue in Mansarovar locality to attend foundation stone laying ceremony.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader turned “collie no. 1” as he visited the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and railway station in New Delhi to hear the plight of porters.

During the visit, the Congress leader donned traditional red porter shirt and even carried the luggage with them. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Rahul Gandhi donning “coolie uniform” and carrying a blue colored suitcase on his head amid chants of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabaad” by porters. Click here to watch the video