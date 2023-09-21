Watch: Rahul Gandhi turns ‘coolie no. 1’ during his visit to Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday turned “collie no. 1” after he visited the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and railway station in New Delhi to hear the plight of porters. The surprise visit came after porters of the railway station expressed their desire to meet Gandhi in a viral video. During the visit, the Congress leader donned traditional red porter shirt and even carried the luggage with them.

“People’s leader Rahul Gandhi met his porter colleagues at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter colleagues of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him. Today Rahul ji reached among them and listened to them leisurely. Bharat Jodo journey continues..,” the Congress party said in a post on X.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Rahul Gandhi donning “coolie uniform” and carrying a blue colored suitcase on his head amid chants of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabaad” by porters.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Anand Vihar ISBT, speaks with the porters and also wears their uniform and carries the load s://t.co/6rtpMnUmVc”>pic.twitter.com/6rtpMnUmVc — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had also visited Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and interacted with fruit and vegetable vendors. During his visit, the Congress leader inquired about their monthly income and issues they face in their everyday life. The Congress leader also had tea with them.

He also invited a vegetable vendor and his family for lunch at his residence after his video went viral on social media. Identified as Rameshwar, the vendor broke down while talking to a reporters about how the rising inflation has affected his live. In the video, he had expressed his wish to meet the Congress leader.