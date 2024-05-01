No discrimination at Ram temple: Temple trust objects to Rahul’s remark

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust objected to the statement given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, saying such statements can create discrimination in society.

Addressing an election rally in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat recently, Rahul Gandhi had said the President of India Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the Pran Pratistha programme because she comes from a tribal community.

Responding to the comment, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said here in a statement on Wednesday that along with President Draupadi Murmu, former President Ramnath Kovind was also invited to the Pran Pratishtha programme. “The reported statement of the Congress leader is objectionable, false and misleading,” he added.

The Trust took cognizance of this statement and its general secretary, Champat Rai, responded with a video message on social media site X too. He said in the Pran Pratishtha programme, apart from people from Scheduled Castes, Tribes and backward communities, such dignitaries who have brought honour to the country in different fields were also invited. People from minority communities were also invited to the programme.

He said the Trust had also invited the labourers and poor associated with the construction of Ram Temple to the programme. Everyone worshiped in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

“This statement of Rahul Gandhi is misleading, false and objectionable. Lord Shri Ram never discriminated against anyone in his life hence the Trust cannot entertain the idea of discriminating against anyone. The trust also includes saints and mahatmas who work considering every person in the society as a form of God,” Rai said.

He said such statement can prove to cause discrimination in the society. Therefore we express serious objection to this. We work to connect people, he added.