Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia in impromptu visit to Haryana ‘akhara’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made an early morning impromptu visit to Bhai Virendra Arya ‘Akhada’ in Chhara village of Jhajjar, Haryana, and met ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, who had recently left his Padma Shri on a footpath near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

During the visit, both of them talked about wrestlng and the Congress leader was treated to local food -“‘bajre ki roti and hara saag”. Villagers were also seen handing him radishes.

Gandhi’s visit was aimed at a show of solidarity with the wrestlers who are seeking justice for women wrestlers allegedly sexually assaulted by BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Advertisement

“After irrigating the soil with his blood and sweat along with years of hard work, patience and unmatched discipline, a player brings a medal for his country,” Gandhi said in a social media post and shared pictures of the visit.

Refering to the retirement announcement of wrestler Sakshi Malik over the sexual assault case, the Wayanad MP said, “…if these players, the daughters of India, have to leave the fight in their arena and fight for their rights and justice on the streets, then who will encourage their children to choose this path?”

Gandhi said these wrestlers are innocent and simple people from farmer families and they should be allowed to serve the country with full honour and respect.

“These are innocent, straightforward and simple people from farmer families, let them serve the tricolor. Let them make India proud with full honour and respect,” he added.