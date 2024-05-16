AP CM confident of stunning victory

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed that his party will achieve a record breaking victory surpassing the previous seat count.

Last time the YSRCP had won 151 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats. However, in 2019 there was no alliance among TDP, BJP and JSP.

Addressing the I-PAC team which strategised his election, Reddy said: “This time, it’s going to be a record. We will surpass 151. We will surpass 22.”

Advertisement

Reddy visited the I-PAC headquarters in Vijayawada today and addressed them. He thanked the team for their efforts in assisting his party with the elections for the past one and half years.

He also dismissed the statements of Prashant Kishor, who has predicted a win for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

“I told Rishi (Rishi Raj Singh) that Prashant Kishor doesn’t matter. What matters is this team,” said Reddy, while addressing the I-PAC team.

This is the first time Reddy reacted to the comments made by Kishor against him and his welfare schemes. Kishor is said to be working for the TDP in this election.

Although the anti incumbency vote was intact due to the alliance, the YSRCP’s election management was pretty good, particularly when it came to mobilising voters.

AP registered 81.6 voting percentage, the highest among States till date.