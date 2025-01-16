Rahul Gandhi in complete grip of urban Naxals’ thinking process: BJP

Slamming Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his ‘fighting the Indian state’ remark, the BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress leader is in complete grip of the ‘urban Naxals’ thinking process.

The Indian state represents the “constitutional identity” of the country as a “free country”, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Congress’ new headquarters, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, named after the former prime minister, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “The BJP and RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, RSS and the Indian state itself.”

In a sharp reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, the BJP leader said “Rahul Gandhi yesterday said that our fight is against the Indian state. I reiterate, he needs to change his tutor… He is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.”

“Do you (Rahul Gandhi) understand the meaning of the Indian state? You are saying to fight with that…The Indian state represents the constitutional identity of India as a free country,” Prasad said.

“When you say something, do you understand that? When will you start understanding?” he questioned the Congress leader.

Further sharpening his attack on Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Sangh (RSS), the senior BJP leader said actually RSS has done great work for society.

“Rahul Gandhi is in the complete grip of urban Naxals’ thinking process,” the BJP leader added.