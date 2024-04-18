Rahul asks why central probe agencies ignoring serious allegations against Kerala CM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not been questioned by central agencies despite multiple corruption charges against him.

Addressing a massive election rally in Kannur, he asked why the BJP and Central probe agencies are ignoring the serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Questioning BJP’s ‘selective targeting’, Rahul asked why Pinarayi Vijayan is not facing the heat of the Enforcement Directorate(ED) despite serious corruption allegations have been levelled against him.

“ I am astonished why the BJP is not targeting CM Vijayan by sending probe agencies after him. Chief Ministers of two states are now in jail. But Pinarayi Vijayan has not been questioned by the ED, despite multiple charges being levelled against him. This suggests he is not openly criticising the BJP. He claims to be leading an ideological battle against them,” Rahul said.

Rahul said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spends more time on criticizing those who oppose BJP all the 24 hours in a day.

He alleged that the BJP is creating disharmony in the nation and thereby harming millions of people in the country.

He criticised the BJP’s attempts to impose “a singular history, language, and ideology on the diverse nation of India.

Rahul accused the BJP of weaponizing the Constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, the judiciary, investigative agencies such as the ED and the CBI for political gains.

The rally was attended by UDF’s Lok Sabha election candidates K. Sudhakaran(Kannur) and Rajmohan Unnithan(Kasargod) , Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, among others.