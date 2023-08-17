Rahul arrives at Leh to a rousing welcome

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday received a overwhelming welcome at the Leh airport on his arrival on a two-day visit to the Ladakh.

The Congress leader and Member of Parliament arrived at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in the afternoon when he was given a warm welcome by Congress leaders and activists of the Ladakh Congress Committee and Youth Congress.

A large crowd had gathered outside the ariport to catch a glimpse of the leader who during his Bharat Jodo Yatra was unable to visit Ladakh. He had said he would soon visit Leh.

From the airport, Rahul was escorted to Grand Dragon Hotel, where he is scheduled to acclimatize for rest of the day before beginning with his rounds of meetings on Friday, Tsering Namgyal, Leader of Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh said.

Rahul Gandhi will meet people and also senior Congress leaders and his visit will be confined to Leh district, Namgyal said.