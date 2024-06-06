Rahul accuses Modi, Shah of misleading investors prior to LS results; demands JPC probe

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah of “misleading” retail investors by advising them to buy stocks ahead of the June 4 Lok Sabha election results which resulted in losses to the tune of Rs 30 lakh crore, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

”This is the biggest-ever stock market scam,” he said at a press conference here.

“On 13th May, the Home Minister said buy shares before 4th June. This is a clear indication to retail investors and others to buy stock. On 19th May, for the first time the Prime Minister said that the stock market will break records on 4th June. On 1st June, completely fictitious exit polls were released,” Gandhi said.

Claiming that the investors were completely given a wrong impression, he said, “On 3rd June, the stock market broke all records and then crashed on the 4th of June. Investors, especially small ones, lose Rs 30 lakh crore.”

Attacking the prime minister, the Congress leader said, “This is a scam and the prime minister and home minister are directly involved in this. We demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the role of the prime minister, home minister, role of BJP members and also those who have done fake exit polls.”

“Why did the Prime Minister and Home Mister give specific investment advice to 5 crore families investing in the stock markets ? Is it their job to give investment advice to the people? What is the connection between the BJP and the fake exit pollsters and the dubious foreign investors, who invested one day before the exit polls were announced and made huge profits at the cost of 5 crore families ?” he questioned.

In response to a question, the Congress leader said, “This is a broader issue than just the Adani issue. It is connected to the Adani issue. This is directly the Prime Minister of India , Home Minister who are privy to data on actual election results that BJP will not get majority were advising retail investors to buy stocks. This has never happened before.”

“We are confident that if an investigation is done, interesting things will be revealed,” he added.