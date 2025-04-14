Telangana govt to host summit to amplify RaGa’s Nyay

The Telangana government is gearing up to hold a two-day international conclave, the Bharat Summit, on 25 and 26 April, to amplify Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s vision of Nyay or social justice. Around 350 delegates from 100 countries will be participating in the conclave, including the allies of the Congress.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will participate in the conclave that the Telangana government hopes to turn into an annual event highlighting the state’s development.

The conclave will be held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, which laid the groundwork for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1955 during the days of the Cold War. Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, said currently the world was at a crossroad with war, conflicts, tariffs, and failing economy while democracy was being derailed by authoritarian rule.

He went on to add that India must take a bigger role and that the summit would guide the world on the right path. “Congress cannot walk away from the fundamentals of justice, liberty, freedom, equality and diversity” he said.

Telangana Industry and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu pointed out that the theme of the Bharat Sumit was “delivering global justice”, amplifying Rahul Gandhi’s vision of Nyay or his concept of social justice. Gandhi has been vocal on the issue of social justice, particularly pushing for a caste census across the country.

Sridhar Babu added, “Through this summit, we will be discussing chief minister Revanth Reddy’s development vision of Telangana Rising and how investors and entrepreneurs from various countries can invest in Telangana. We hope Bharat Summit becomes an annual feature and Telangana government can support this initiative in the future.”

Deputy Chief Minister of the state Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu unveiled the logo of the Bharat Summit, along with Sridhar Babu and PCC chief Mahesh Goud. The two-day conclave, being held in collaboration with NGO Samruddha Bharat Foundation at HICC near Hitech City, will delve into crucial aspects of economic justice, climate justice, pluralism, diversity and multilateralism.