Modi gave projects worth thousands of crore to Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Prime Minister Nardendra Modi has given Himachal Pradesh projects worth thousands of crores.

Today the entire country including Himachal has only one choice, Modi, he claimed, adding that if you go to any corner of the country, people are saying ‘My Choice Modi’.

After four phases of elections, it has become clear that the public has cast their vote for a stable and honest government that of Modi government, he asserted.

Thakur said this while addressing public meetings in Bilaspur Sadar and Ghumarwin.

Thakur, who is also the candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat eyeing to retain the seat for the fifth term, appealed to the public to vote for him with a huge margin so as to ensure the formation of Modi government again at the Centre.

He further said that “Modi always considered Himachal as his second home.

He always gave projects for the state with an open heart that is why we were successful in bringing big development projects for this small hill state as well.” “Development has been a continuous process for us. During Modi’s first term, we had widened the road from Bilaspur to Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Now it is being transformed into fourlane. Similarly, we built the road from Ghumarwin to Sarkaghat at a cost of Rs 90 crore. Now preparations are underway to make it even better,” he stated.

Talking about Bilaspur district, he said that today AIIMS, Hydro Engineering College, Kendriya Vidyalaya, railway line and four lane roads have come up in the district which has transformed the entire area.

Tourism has increased and employment-self-employment opportunities have also opened up, he added.

Even during the disaster last monsoons, Modi gave 20,000 rural houses, Rs 1700 crores and thousands of crores of rupees under MNREGA to Himachal, however the state government did not spend even Rs 20-30 crores, he alleged.

Thakur expressed confidence that for the third time, the country will put its seal of approval on an honest and strong Prime Minister Modi, the official announcement is to be made on June 4 when the results will be declared.

“Today no one can question Modi’s honesty and there can be no comparison of his work done in the last 10 years. The country has seen 25 crore people being pulled out of the poverty line. More than 51 crore jobs were created. People are witness to the rising inflation all over the world, whereas Modi kept it under control in India,” he claimed.

Daring Congress to come forward to debate the issue of development on any platform, he said, “ I will prove that what Congress could not do in 60 years, Modi has done in just 10 years.”

“In the Lok Sabha elections, people vote on the face of the Prime Minister and the track record of development. People have seen 10 years of Congress and 10 years of BJP, hence they clearly know the difference,” he maintained.

“During the Congress regime, the budget for farmers was only Rs 27,000 crore, Modi increased it to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Selected roads were built during the Congress tenure, we (BJP) built three times more national highways, approximately constructed 37 kms per day in urban and 91 kms per day in rural areas. The number of AIIMS has been increased from 7 to 24, while IIMs have increased from 12 to 150,” claimed Thakur.