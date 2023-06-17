Puri, L-G launch bioplastic carry bag developed by DRDO

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the bioplastic carry bag developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under polythene-free Jammu initiative.

Puri called upon the people to shun polythene bags and switch to sustainable bags developed by DRDO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted the challenges of urbanization into opportunities. The Swachhtha Andolan, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, is leading the country, especially the urban centers on the path of sustainable growth and development, said the Union Minister.

Swachhta has become the priority of the government. It has become the very principle for effective implementation of all other government schemes, he added

Lt Governor Sinha lauded the DRDO for developing the bioplastic carry bag as an alternative to the polythene bags. It is a significant step towards transforming urban landscape, faster sustainable development and ease of living of citizens, he added.

“This edible and water soluble bag is the best alternative to curb growing menace of plastic pollution. Strategy to Re-orient besides 6R-Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Remove, Refuse and Report will provide sustainable options to people and promote alternatives for packaging and designing,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people from every section of the society, all the stakeholders to discharge their duties towards nature and rededicate themselves to realize the goals of sustainable growth.

“Youth will play a crucial role in combating climate change and building a sustainable future. Youth will also lead the communities to reduce the plastic pollution and to strengthen economic, commercial and social activities in our cities,” the Lt Governor added.

“We need both technology innovations and calibrated action to reduce plastic pollution, enable sustainable alternatives to ensure success of our sustainable development programmes,” he said.