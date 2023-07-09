L-G reviews flood control preparedness in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the overall preparedness for flood control management in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Srinagar, the Lt Governor directed for continuous monitoring of water levels and dissemination of early warning to all agencies in real time.

The Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control briefed the Lt Governor that appropriate measures have been taken by all concerned stakeholders to respond to the emergent situation.

The I&FC Department has installed five automatic water Level Recorders installed on River Jhelum and nine on its tributaries to monitor the water levels on a real time basis. The water levels are analysed and disseminated to all stakeholders.

The Lt Governor was apprised that as of now the flood situation has been averted. Water level at Sangam has receded and the situation is under control.

The Lt Governor also enquired about the progress of PMDP-Phase (II) works and instructed the Department to expedite the flood management works especially on Flood Spill Channel so that life and property of the public can be safeguarded.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other senior officers.