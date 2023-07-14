# India

Army Chief, L-G discuss security scenario in J&K

Statesman News Service | Jammu | July 14, 2023 11:12 pm

[Photo : SNS]

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. They had an extensive discussion on various security issues.
The Army Chief was accompanied by Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command and Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps.

Advertisement

Related posts