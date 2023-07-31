Common man can now speak up in J&K without fear: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the common citizen of J&K can think freely and express their feelings without any fear from separatist-terrorist networks.

Sinha was addressing a roundtable discussion on development scenario in Jammu Kashmir, organised by India Foundation.

In his address through video conferencing from Srinagar, the Lt governor shared the stellar journey of Jammu Kashmir towards peace, prosperity and unprecedented development.

Advertisement

“The transformation of J&K UT in less than four years has been phenomenal. We have decimated discriminatory system prevalent for almost seven-decades and implemented inclusive policies that fostered development and touched the lives of millions. People have freedom to live their life as they desire, rather than dictated by others,” the Lt governor said.

Sinha highlighted the reforms introduced by the government to establish a peaceful and conducive environment empowering the citizens of Jammu Kashmir.

“For the first time after independence, the common citizen of J&K can think freely and express their feelings without any fear from separatist-terrorist networks. It is one of the biggest transformations common man is witnessing under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Lt governor said.

He said, apart from fast economic development and unparalleled growth with equity, there is a rapid social change which is reflected in day to day lives of common citizens. There is growing aspiration in the society to excel, he added.

“Peace is the first step in the journey of development. And, we do not believe in buying peace but in establishing peace. There is no distinction in policy and intent. Discriminatory policies imposed for 70 years are gone and citizens are getting equal opportunities for development,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said, the peaceful conduct of the G20 summit, Muharram procession being taken out in Kashmir after 34 years, revival of cinemas, unprecedented tourists visiting J&K UT has sent the message that J&K is on the move.

Ram Madhav, President India Foundation; BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog; Alok Bansal, Director, India Foundation; Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), eminent personalities, experts, senior functionaries and members of India Foundation shared their views during the roundtable discussion and lauded the steps and initiatives taken by the UT administration for the equal and inclusive development of J&K.