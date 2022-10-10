Punjab to host G-20 summit next year, says Bhagwant Mann

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state will be hosting G20 Summit meetings and the preparation for the same has been initiated. A Group of Twenty events will be held in March 2023 in Sri Amritsar Sahib.

Taking to a microblogging site, Punjab CM added, “Next year G-20 summit is going to be held in India and it is a matter of pride that Punjab will also host this conference. Events will be held in March 2023 in Sri Amritsar Sahib… Today, a cabinet sub-committee has been formed to monitor the preparations for the meeting with the officers.”

अगले साल भारत में G-20 सम्मेलन होने जा रहा है और गर्व की बात ये है कि पंजाब भी इस सम्मेलन की मेज़बानी करेगा.. श्री अमृतसर साहिब में मार्च 2023 में कार्यक्रम होंगे… आज अफसरों के साथ तैयारियों को लेकर मीटिंग की और तैयारियों की निगरानी के लिए एक कैबिनेट सब कमेटी बना दी है… https://t.co/d38h60B3tQ pic.twitter.com/jEprzCIVxM — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 10, 2022

India will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.