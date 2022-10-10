Follow Us:
Punjab to host G-20 summit next year, says Bhagwant Mann

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state will be hosting G20 Summit meetings and the preparation for the same has been initiated. A Group of Twenty events will be held in March 2023 in Sri Amritsar Sahib. 

SNS | October 10, 2022 7:19 pm

Photo: Bhagwant Mann ( Twitter)

Taking to a microblogging site, Punjab CM added, “Next year G-20 summit is going to be held in India and it is a matter of pride that Punjab will also host this conference. Events will be held in March 2023 in Sri Amritsar Sahib… Today, a cabinet sub-committee has been formed to monitor the preparations for the meeting with the officers.”

India will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

