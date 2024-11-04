Punjab: SHO, ASI held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its drive against corruption in the state have arrested police Sub-Inspector (SI) Inderjeet Singh, former SHO police station Bhadson in Patiala district along with Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amarjeet Singh for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Disclosing this here on Monday, a spokesperson of the VB said both the aforementioned police officials have been arrested in FIR No. 36 dated 4.8.2024 which was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Patiala range.

He further informed that this case was registered after an enquiry of a complaint in which the complainant had alleged that the said accused police officials had taken a bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of cancelling an FIR No. 56/2024 registered in the above said police station against him and were again demanding Rs 35,000.

He further added that both the accused would be produced in the competent court and further investigation into this case was under progress.