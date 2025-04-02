Fake Army officer held for defrauding advocate of Rs 8 lakh

A practicing advocate at the Tis Hazari Court was defrauded of over Rs 8 lakh by a fraudster impersonating a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. He promised her a job at the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) before being arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, forged Army documents, wore a Lieutenant Colonel’s uniform, and used official-looking badges and rubber stamps to deceive his victims.

Singh was reportedly involved in multiple cases of fraud in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including a rape and cheating case in Lucknow and another fraud case in Hardoi, police said.

Originally from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, the accused allegedly procured a canteen card and issued fake recruitment letters under the Ministry of Defence, the authorities added.

“A case was registered at Gulabi Bagh Police Station based on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman advocate who alleged that Singh introduced himself as a senior Army officer in July 2024 and promised her a legal position at the AFT,” said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Singh later extended similar job offers to the woman’s brother and father, extracting large sums under the pretense of recruitment formalities, according to her complaint, the DCP added.

Sensing the severity of the fraud, investigators tracked the suspect using technical surveillance and human intelligence. He was arrested in Mahipalpur, where he was staying in a rented accommodation.

Following his arrest, police recovered two fake Indian Army rubber stamps, a military uniform with four Lieutenant Colonel badges, a canteen card, three fake recruitment letters, and a motorcycle purchased with the defrauded money, officials said.