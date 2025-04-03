Bangladeshi immigrant apprehended in South-West Delhi for overstaying visa

In a crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police have apprehended a Bangladeshi national from Mahipalpur, a locality in South-West Delhi, authorities said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary, the police received a tip-off about a Bangladeshi immigrant staying illegally in Mahipalpur.

Acting on the information, a police team was deployed to the area, leading to the arrest of the accused, Choudhary stated.

The individual was identified as Mohammad Sadikur Rahman, 25, a resident of Sunamganj, Bangladesh.

During interrogation, Rahman confessed that he had initially entered India on a medical visa. However, after his visa expired, he continued to reside illegally in various hotels across Delhi.

Following a thorough inquiry and completion of legal formalities, he was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings, the DCP added.

Further investigations are underway to uncover any networks facilitating illegal immigration, Choudhary said.