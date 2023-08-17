Punjab: Police arrests five members associated with Bambiha Gang

The Punjab Police arrested five people in connection with the Bambiha gang.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda, Gulneet Singh stated that these accused were continuously carrying out incidents of looting, due to which many cases have been registered against them earlier also.

Earlier, When the police personnel tried to stop them in the past, the accused misbehaved with the policeman, snatched his SLR and ran away.

After which, when the investigation was done by the police, it was found that the accused are an accomplice of the Bambiha gang.

Police have taken action against the accused by registering a case and recovering weapons including SLR.

Advertisement

Earlier, on August 9, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed two separate supplementary chargesheets against several key members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, the agency said.

“NIA has filed two separate Supplementary Chargesheets against several key members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, even as a Special Court declared seven absconders as Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network,” the agency said in a statement.