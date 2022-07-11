Punjab Police arrested 676 drug smugglers in a week

The Punjab Police claimed to have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers on the basis of 559 FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week.

Addressing a press conference, spokesperson of the Punjab Police and Inspector General of Police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann giving the police a free hand to wage war against drugs extensive anti-drug drives could be conducted to combat the menace of drugs in the border state of Punjab.

He said the police have recovered 5.57 kilogram (kg) heroin, 17 kg opium, 25 kg ganja, seven quintals of poppy husk, and 2.25 lakh intoxicant pills among other drugs after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas and installing check-posts on vulnerable routes across the state.

As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, he added.

The IGP said the new Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has ordered for further tightening the noose around the drug menace by identifying all top smugglers and hotspots.

He said with this Punjab Police has managed to break the supply chain of the drugs in the state. It has come to the notice of Shri Muktsar District Police that presently, due to low availability of heroin, drug peddlers have resorted to the make duplicate heroin with help of spurious materials by mixing sweetened powder, washing soda, weed-killers, and herbicides (liquid and powder) and then by using Surfactant. The manufactured duplicate heroin wrapped in aluminum foil was also being sold to poor people, the spokesperson said.