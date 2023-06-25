Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while expressing concern over the rising drug-related issues in bordering areas of the state, said that the state government is contemplating forming a dedicated special task force to combat this menace.

While presiding over a ceremony at the Gaiety Theatre here on Sunday, he presented prizes to the winners of various events organized under the ‘Pradhav’ (Wipe out drugs) campaign against drug abuse.

He emphasized the need for strict action against drug peddlers and increased awareness campaigns to rescue the youth from the clutches of drug abuse.

“The state government has taken up the issue of making the Narcotics Act more stringent with the Central Government, so that the properties of drug peddlers can be confiscated and strict action can be taken against them,” he said.

To tackle drug addiction and aid in the rehabilitation of affected individuals, the state government plans to establish two state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum- rehabilitation centers in Himachal.

“About 50 bighas of land is being identified for setting up each center, which will focus on providing effective treatment and support to those in need,” he said, adding that as the state government continues its endeavours to combat drug abuse, Himachal remains committed to ensuring the welfare and prosperity of its citizens.

Sukhu also highlighted the importance of modernizing the police department and stated that the government would extend full support to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement.

He advocated the use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence to make the Police Department more efficient.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has sanctioned four new police stations, with three to be located on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane Highway and one in Bir in Kangra district.

The Chief Minister said that despite the poor financial condition of the state, the present government was making earnest efforts to provide citizen-centric governance, so that the people of the state can avail government facilities at ease.

Special attention was being paid to the health and education sector, he said, adding that besides, the state government has taken many green initiatives in the budget this year.

“It will take some time to materialize the results but Himachal would emerge as one of the most prosperous states in the country through collective efforts,” he said.

The Chief Minister also administered the anti-drugs oath to the participants.