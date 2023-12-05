Intensify crusade against drug menace, Punjab CM tells police Officers

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday asked police officers to intensify crusade against drug menace to make Punjab a drug-free state.

Chairing a meeting of the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), the CM asked the officers to adopt a zero tolerance policy against drugs. He said the Punjab Police has already snapped the supply line of drugs and big drug peddlers have been put behind bars.

Mann said this drive should be further continued and action against drug traffickers must be taken at the grass-root level. He said the police should expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers acquired by means of drugs. He said police officers must work without any pressure and discharge their duty with sincerity and honesty.

The CM said that the Punjab government has launched a decisive war against drugs and that this menace should be wiped out from the state. He also asked the police officers to ensure that Punjab Police upholds its glorious record of discharging its duty efficiently.

Mann said police officers must accord top priority to maintenance of law and order and leave no stone unturned to achieve the desired result. He said severest of severe action must be taken against the organised crime and determined effort must be made to check and solve the cases of extortion and ransom.

The CM said that the SSPs must undertake field visits to resolve the issues of the public. He said such a measure will instill a sense of confidence amongst people which will enable police to solve their problems. Mann also asked the officers to enhance vigil in crowded areas, especially in markets across the state. He said that the hard-earned peace in the state must be preserved by nabbing anti-social elements and forces inimical to the state.

The CM said no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands and those who indeed do should be dealt with sternly. He also asked the officers to check the menace of illegal mining, if any, in the areas under their jurisdiction. He said this illegal activity should be checked at all costs and those who engage themselves in such activities should not be spared. He said exemplary action should be initiated against those who indulge in this crime.

Taking cognisance of reports pertaining to use of mobile phones by prisoners in jails, the CM instructed officials to check this illegal activity at the earliest. He said such sort of laxity on part of the jail staff and police is unwarranted and undesirable. He also issued instructions to bring to book those jail staff or officers who are responsible for such a lapse.