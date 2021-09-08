Punjab, J&K Police jointly seize Rs 1.64 crore drug money

Following leads provided by the Punjab Police, its counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint search operation with the Indian Army have seized two bags carrying Rs 1.64 crore drug money from Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

The drug money is allegedly linked with the seizure of 17 kg heroin, which was recovered by the police in Amritsar (Rural) on August 26 after arresting Ranjit Singh, alias Sonu.

Sonu was using two specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath his Toyota Innova cab to smuggle the consignment.

Sharing details, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said during interrogation Sonu said he picked the consignment from the Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir from drug suppliers — Sikander Hayyat, Mansur Hussain, and Zaffar Hussain.

“Following inputs of Sonu, a police team from Punjab was sent to Nowshera and with the support of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the teams had managed to arrest Sikandar and Zaffar on August 29, while Manzur could not be arrested as of now,” said the DGP.

Later, on the disclosures of Sikandar and Zafar, the police from Punjab recovered Rs 29.5 lakh drug money from their home at Nowshera, he said, adding that on the revelations of Sikander and Zaffar the police on September 4 recovered four kg more heroin concealed in the Innova car.

Gupta said during further interrogation the duo revealed about the drug money concealed by a third accomplice Manzur Hussain on his premises.

“Acting on the inputs provided, the J&K Police along with Indian Army launched a search operation and recovered the cash of Rs 1,64,70,600 from two bags. However, efforts are on to nab Manzur Hussain,” he added.

Sonu, during his initial interrogation, exposed the jail link, revealing that he had picked this consignment on the instructions of Ranjit Singh, who is currently lodged in Faridkot jail, and Malkeet Singh, lodged in Muktsar Sahib jail.