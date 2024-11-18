Punjab fully prepared for bye-elections: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab Sibin C has announced that all preparations for the bye-elections for the four Punjab Assembly seats have been completed to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

Sharing the information, he stated that 6,481 Punjab Police personnel and officials along with 17 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to ensure safe and peaceful elections. Additionally, 3868 polling staff have been assigned duties for the smooth management of the polling process. He mentioned that 10-Dera Baba Nanak constituency has 193,376 voters, with 241 polling stations in total, out of which 61 are critical polling stations and 701 polling staff members are deployed.

As of now, 19 complaints regarding violations of the election code have been received, out of which 17 complaints have been resolved. During this period, Rs 25.40 crore has been seized as per the guidelines of Election Commission. The counting of votes for the 10-Dera Baba Nanak constituency will take place in 18 rounds on November 23rd at Sukhjinder Group of Institutes, Engineering Wing, Hardochhanni Road, Gurdaspur.

The 44-Chabbewal (SC) constituency has 159,432 voters, with 205 polling stations in total, and 50 critical polling stations and a total of 1044 staff members are deployed here. Further 35 complaints regarding violations of the election code have been received, out of which 30 complaints have been resolved. During this period, Rs 60,000 has been seized by the district administration. The vote counting for 44-Chabbewal (SC) will take place in 15 rounds at Rayat & Bahra Group of Institutes, Chandigarh Road, Hoshiarpur.

Furthermore, 84-Gidderbaha has 166,731 voters, with 173 polling stations, of which 96 are critical and a total of 1,148 staff members are working here. During the moral code of conduct 24 complaints related to election code violations have been received, out of which 11 complaints have been resolved and Rs 4.70 lakh has been seized. The vote counting for 84-Gidderbaha will be held in 13 rounds at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Bharu Road, Gidderbaha.

While 103-Barnala constituency has 177,426 voters, and 212 polling stations, with 37 being critical and 975 polling staff has been deployed. Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, seven complaints regarding violations have been received out of which five complaints have been resolved and a total of Rs 55.50 lakh has been seized. The counting of votes for 103-Barnala will take place in 16 rounds at SD College of Education, Barnala.

Sibin C stated that the polling is scheduled for November 20 from 7 am to 6 pm, with the counting of votes on November 23. He appealed to all voters in the four constituencies to exercise their right to vote without any fear and inducement.