Punjab: ‘Sikhya Kranti’ to mark completion of Rs 2,000-cr infrastructure projects in 12K schools

In a landmark move to revolutionize the state’s education system, the Punjab government is all set to launch ‘Sikhya Kranti’ — a 54-day education festival beginning April 7 – to inaugurate newly-developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools across the state.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the initiative during a press conference at Punjab Bhawan on Sunday, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating an equitable and modern learning environment that empowers students to thrive in the modern times. “This initiative is a testament to the Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government’s commitment to providing quality education for all children,” said the education minister, adding that the government schools have been provided with all the required basic amenities.

Advertisement

He said Punjab is the first state to appoint campus managers and security guards in schools, in addition to starting bus services for students. Over 10,000 students are currently availing this facility. The education minister also highlighted that over Rs 200 crore is spent annually on the upkeep of government schools.

Advertisement

On the first day of the education festival “Sikhya Kranti”, Bains said various infrastructure development projects would be inaugurated in over 350 government schools by the Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries. Punjab Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with the State in-charge Manish Sisodia, will inaugurate a School of Eminence at SBS Nagar.

Highlighting the ambitious program, Bains said that 6,812 schools now have new or repaired boundary walls, covering nearly 1,000-km, ensuring a safer learning environment. 5,399 new classrooms have been constructed to augment classroom facilities.

Additionally, 2,976 toilets have been built in 2,934 schools, while 7,166 toilets have been repaired across 4,889 schools. To support students’ learning needs, 1,16,901 dual desks, tables, and chairs have been provided, ensuring that every student has a designated place to study.

Furthermore, 359 school playgrounds have been developed to promote physical activity. As many as 2,261 smart classrooms have been equipped with Smart Interactive Panels in 1,886 schools, integrating technology into education for a more engaging learning experience, he said.

The education minister said that 118 existing Government Senior Secondary Schools are being converted into Schools of Eminence in the first phase, while 14 SoE schools have already been dedicated to the public.

These schools will be the centers of excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enable peer learning across institutions, and enhance the learning experiences of our children through contemporary schooling practices in the world of school education. Schools of Eminence will cater to the students of Classes 9th to 12th.