Punjab Assembly to honour farmers staying away from stubble burning

In order to motivate farmers for not burning paddy straw and crop residues in their fields, the Punjab Assembly would honour the farmers who have stayed away or shunned this practice in larger public interest and environmental concerns.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday said the state government highly appreciated the contribution of such farmers to contain the air and other pollution arising due to farm fires.

“The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has decided to appreciate these farmers in all districts,” said the Speaker, adding that officials of the agriculture department would compile the lists of such farmers so as to extend them a special appreciation.

With the help of agriculture and other line departments, special programs will be organised across the state to honour the farmers shunning farm fires besides appreciating them in Assembly also, said the Speaker adding that last year too they had honoured a large number of farmers in districts and state Assembly.

Speaker Sandhwan said that those, who did not set crop residues on fire, were making a constructive contribution to save the environment from different sorts of pollution, human health from hazardous diseases and fertility of soil in the fields.

He said that it was high time to come out of this harmful activity of farm fires to ensure a healthy environment in the state. Sandhwan called upon farmers to take the message against farm fires to every nook and corner of their villages so as to motivate others to follow their footsteps.

The Speaker also appealed to the farmers of the state to plant maximum saplings in their areas to further expand green cover for ensuring a clean, green and pollution free environment. He also motivated the farmers to sow the wheat crop with the help of machines of advanced technology. He said agriculture officials were apprising and helping the farmers about these machines throughout Punjab.