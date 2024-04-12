AAP’S RS MPs from Punjab expressed solidarity with CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab met Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita late on Thursday evening and expressed their solidarity with jailed chief minister of Delhi.

The RS MPs assured her that they firmly stand by her incarcerated husband at his hour of need.

This is the first meeting of the AAP MPs called on Sunita Kejriwal after the AAP’s national convenor was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case.

“AAP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr. Sandeep Pathak, along with Rajya Sabha MPs, Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Sahney and Ashok Mittal, met Sunita Kejriwal at her residence,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

During the meeting, the MPs said they stand with the party with utmost devotion and honesty. “We are all united in this hour of crisis,” the MPs said. There is angst among the public against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The public will answer this arrest by voting in Delhi and Punjab, ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sanjeev Arora also shared the picture taken during his meeting with the Kejriwal’s wife on his official X (Twitter) handle.

Along with Sunita, the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Sandeep Pathak, MPs Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Sahney and Ashok Mittal are also seen in the picture. “Today, met Sunita Kejriwal ji, wife of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, at her residence along with esteemed colleagues @SandeepPathak04, @vikramsahney, and Ashok Mittal. Her courage and steadfastness shine as a beacon of resilience,” read the post by Sanjeev Arora on ‘X’.