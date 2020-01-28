Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy should express regret to the Union Territory’s two Padma awardees and two other artistes from Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh for disrespecting the sanctity of a national event on Republic Day.

This fight between the CM and LG Kiran Bedi became blatant on Sunday when Chief Minister V Narayanasamy walked out of the `At Home’ event organised for Republic Day saying that he was been informed prior to the event. CM Narayanasamy refused to honour two recipients of the Padma awards from the union territory with shawls at the Raj Nivas function. He called it a breach of procedure and the Congress leader has demanded an apology from Kiran Bedi. Chief Minister Narayanasamy had faulted Bedi for mixing felicitation functions with the customary `At Home’ event, which is normally not done.

In a tweet on Monday, Bedi said, “They ought to express their regret to two Padma Awardees, the J&K & Arunachal Pradesh artists sent by Govt of India also. Besides to the office of Lt Gov for disrespecting the sanctity of a national event. This is not a desirable behaviour from persons in responsible positions.”

The Central government on January 25 announced the award of Padma Bhushan to Manoj Das and the Padma Shri for VK Munusamy Krishnapakthar.

Bedi also tweeted that Narayanasamy left the `At Home’ event at the Lt Governor’s residence shouting at the Comptroller Raj Nivas for requesting him to present a shawl to the two Padma awardees from Puducherry, saying it was without his prior permission.

Bedi also said that Narayanasamy’s colleagues too followed him out of the Raj Niwas event.

“We thanked the two Padma Awardees from Puducherry, Mr Manoj Dass Billingual Author with Padma Bhushan and PondyTerracotta Artist VKA Munusamy before a select invitees at the At Home hosted on the evening of Republic Day,” Bedi said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Tuesday, Narayanasamy said: “This morning, myself & Hon’ble Minister for Education Shri Kamalakannan, Hon’ble Parliamentary Secretary Shri Lakshminarayan MLA felicitated Shri Manoj Das at his residence who won Padma Bhushan award for his contribution in the field of Literature & Education.”