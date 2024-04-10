Meeting to discuss Sri Aurobindo’s life at Chandannagore

A special meeting to discuss the life and philosophy of Sri Aurobindo was held at Sri Aurobindo Smrititirtha, Chandannagore. The meeting also discussed the commemoration of the consecration of his relics at the organisation.

On 31 March, 2010 the relics were consecrated at the organisation, situated at Beraichanditala.

Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay, scholar and a researcher on Sri Aurobindo, spoke on the significance of consecration of the relics.

Sri Aurobindo came to Chandannagore, which was then a French colony, on 21 February, 1910 after being acquitted from the Alipore bomb case. He stayed at various places for more than a month. Finally, he left for Puducherry on 31 March, 1910.

Chandannagore was a seat of the revolutionary movement. There were various secret organizations and bomb manufacturing units. Sir Charles Teggart, the famous police commissioner of Calcutta had visited Chandannagore but could not unearth a single bomb manufacturing unit.