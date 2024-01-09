After 9-wicket humiliation to Puducherry, Delhi sack Dhull as Ranji captain

The embarrassing nine-wicket loss to a relatively-weaker Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy season opener hit the Delhi team hard, forcing the selectors to sack Yash Dhull as captain. Hours after the humiliating loss, Himmat Singh, the middle-order batter was named captain for the rest of the tournament.

The seven-time Ranji champions were comprehensively outclassed by Puducherry in their Group D opener, forcing them to revisit their strategy as the Delhi selectors also made a few changes to the squad for the away game against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 12.

According to Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, the team management relieved Dhull of captaincy responsibilities as it wanted him to focus on his batting.

The 21-year-old Dhull endured a miserable outing with the bat against Puducherry, and his captaincy was also under fire after the team conceded a crucial 96-run first innings lead. As far as his individual performance was concerned, Dhull came up with scores of 2 and 23 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in the national capital.

The Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper, who impressed with a tally of 379 runs from three games, including three centuries in his debut season in 2022, was handed Delhi’s captaincy last season. His performances, however, dipped in the season, as he could manage mere 270 runs from 10 innings (in six games).

Against Puducherry, Dhull’s frailties against the moving ball was exposed on a Kotla pitch that aided seam bowling. Although the Puducherry bowlers, including Gaurav Singh (with match haul of 10 wickets) were of military medium pace, Dhull found the going tough on the surface.

Dhull, who has primarily batted in the middle order in all his age-group competitions, was promoted to the opener’s role when he was picked by the Delhi side during the curtailed 2021-2022 season, and the youngster stamped his class with a century on debut in Guwahati. While he still prefers the middle order slot (No.4), the Delhi team management is keen to have him as an opener.

Meanwhile, his replacement and middle order batter, Himmat had previously led Delhi to a famous win over Mumbai in the last season and was also captain of the team in the Buchi Babu Invitational cricket tournament.

Ishant, Navdeep to miss J&K tie

Test veteran Ishant Sharma has opted to play only the home games this season, and accordingly will be among the three changes in the 18-member squad that will be on the road for their Round 2 outing against J&K.

Navdeep Saini, the India discard, has been named in the India A side that will face the England Lions while left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra has been dropped from the squad. The trio will be replaced by the pace duo of Kuldip Yadav and Prince Yadav, besides opener Sahil Malhotra.