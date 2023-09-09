Provided over one lakh jobs purely on merit basis: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that more than one lakh government jobs have been provided in the state “purely on the basis of merit with complete transparency.”

Interacting with the youth who got employment in job fairs through audio conference from Delhi, the CM said that providing new employment opportunities to the youth of the state through job fairs is a testament of the government’s commitment. This year also 200 job fairs will be organised, he said.

Khattar said since January 2019 till now, 1,450 job fairs have been organised in the state and employment assistance has been provided to 31,217 youth.

He said till now, 1.14 lakh government jobs have been provided and 56 thousand more jobs will be provided to the youth.

Advertisement

“In this way, the present government will do the work of providing 1.70 lakh jobs. Apart from this, strenuous efforts will be made to ensure employment to two lakh youth,” the CM said.

He said the government transformed the jobs into Mission Merit in order to safeguard the youth’s self-respect. Khattar said benefits have also been provided under various schemes to establish employment and self-employment options in the private sector.

The Chief Minister said that to save the youth from multiple applications and fees, provision has been made for single registration facility and common eligibility test for competitive examination.

He said that under the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, youth from families with annual income of less than Rs One lakh have been ensured employment through Haryana Rozgar Kaushal Nigam on the basis of merit.

The CM said the youth of those families in which no member is in government jobs are being given priority of five additional marks in the recruitment of contractual employees through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

He said jobs in the government sector are limited. “In such a situation, it is not possible to provide jobs to 100 percent youth. Therefore, the government has taken the initiative to empower the youth by providing them skill training and quality education so that they become job providers instead of job seekers,” Khattar said.