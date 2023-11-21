Congress manifesto assures to raise medical health insurance cover Rs.50 lakh, 10 lakh new jobs

Just two days ahead of closing of electioneering in the afternoon of November 23, the Congress today released Jan Ghoshna Patra-II (manifesto) assuring to raise the medical health insurance “Cheeranjivi’ from Rs.25 lakh to Rs.50 lakh, besides offering 10 lakh new jobs to the youths which included 4 lakh government jobs if voted to power, and to provide Rs. 2 lakh bank loan without interest to farmers.

The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, Manifesto committee Chairman Dr CP Joshi, Sachin Pilot, Pawan Khera were among others who shared dias while releasing

the manifesto this forenoon at the PCC Office.

It has been promised to do ‘caste census’ in the state, and enact a law for purchasing crops from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Along with this, a promise has been made to give interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to the traders of the village. Merchant credit cards will be made on the lines of Kisan Credit Card.

Advertisement

7-Guarantees, and LPG gas cylinder at Rs.400 announced earlier by the party were also included in this 87 pages manifesto. A caste based census will be conducted to provide benefits on the basis of actual population for policy making based on the spirit of equal social welfare for all sections of the society. Seven gurantees are: Cow dung purchase at Rs.2 per kg, free laptop/tablet to students beginning in the government college, calamity relief insurance of Rs.15 lakh, extending english medium school to every student, and Old Pension Scheme guarantee act.

By bringing education guarantee law, the Congress promised to provide education up to 12th instead of 8th class under RTE. By expanding the MNREGA scheme, the number of working days will be 150. The number of working days in the Indira Gandhi Urban Guarantee Scheme will be 150.

In his short speech at the manifesto launching ceremony, Kharge told the Opposition BJP, ” If we are distributing Revadi, then what are you people (BJP) doing by giving five kilos of grains? BJP and Modi are copying the schemes of Congress government”.

Chief Minister Gehlot said,” Rajasthan’s economy has come to 3rd position from 12 in per capita income. The state’s GDP is the highest in a decade. Our food grain production is more than the national average”.