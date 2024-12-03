Prez calls for empathy, not sympathy for upliftment of specially-abled

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized the need for empathy, inclusivity and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

She was speaking after presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“They need empathy, not sympathy. They deserve natural affection, not special attention. Above all, they should experience respect,” she said, urging people to foster a society that treats Divyangjan with dignity and equality.

The president highlighted that being differently abled is not a limitation but a “special condition” that demands tailored support.

“Special training, counselling and facilities must be provided for their needs. While the government is giving priority to their welfare, society must also step forward to prioritise their inclusion,” she said.

Murmu also pointed to the remarkable achievements of Divyangjan in various fields, particularly sports. “In the 2012 Paralympics, India secured just one medal. However, in 2024, awareness and support for Divyangjan have resulted in our athletes winning 29 medals. This progress reflects our growing sensitivity and commitment to their empowerment,” she said.

Noting the theme of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities as ‘Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future’, she said promoting entrepreneurship among the specially-abled, developing their skills, providing employment, purchasing their products, and providing marketing facilities will enhance their leadership potential.

Murmu also stressed the importance of creating an inclusive environment. She underscored that true accessibility is achieved when facilities are designed to be effortlessly usable by Divyangjan.

“Ease of living for Divyangjan is a crucial metric of societal progress. A truly sensitive society ensures equal opportunities and seamless access for everyone,” she said.

The Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign), she noted, exemplifies the government’s commitment to improving the ease of living for Divyangjan.

“Various ministries and departments are collaborating under a whole-of-government approach to enhance accessibility. I urge them to work together more cohesively, especially in advancing the social and economic empowerment of Divyangjan,” she added.

The President called for special efforts to reach Divyangjan in rural and remote areas. “Earlier, only three types of disabilities were recognised. Today, this has expanded to 21, marking a transformative change in the development and welfare of Divyangjan,” she said.

She added that the opportunity to work, like any other person, instills in the Divyangjan a sense of self-confidence and a sense of living a meaningful life. Thus, their lives can be improved through employment, enterprise and economic empowerment.