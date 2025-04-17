Rahul Gandhi to visit US on April 21-22

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to the United States starting from April 21.

During his visit, Gandhi will visit Brown University in Rhode Island, and interact with faculty members and students. He will also meet members of the NRI community, and office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Congress’ Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in a post on X wrote, “Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University, in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students.”

“Prior to visiting Rhode Island, Gandhi will meet with members of the NRI community, as well as office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC),” he said.

It may be mentioned that Gandhi had visited the US in September last year after he took over as the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House. During his three-day visit, he had attended several programmes including interaction with the Indian diaspora.

He had stoked a controversy after he said the fight in India is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or go to a Gurdwara, in a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, which he accused of doing “divisive” politics.

The BJP had slammed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for his remarks and called it “absurd”.